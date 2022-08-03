Isolated storm chance ends Wednesday evening

A decent Thursday before another warm-up toward the start of the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Leftover showers exit this evening, and a cold front brings us a decent but warm day on Thursday.

Skies should be mostly clear through then, with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be slightly lower, though, providing a little bit of relief.

That relief is short-lived, though, with temperatures and humidity climbing toward the weekend. This reaches a peak on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s and heat index readings over 100 once again.

That heat is also short-lived, with a couple of days of stormy activity driving temperatures back down into the 80s to start the following week.

