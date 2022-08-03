Person dead after car crashes into house

One dead as car crashes into Ottumwa house (PHOTO BY: OTTUMWA COURIER)
One dead as car crashes into Ottumwa house (PHOTO BY: OTTUMWA COURIER)(OTTUMWA COURIER)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 9:54 am, police were informed of a vehicle that collided with a residence in the 600 block of East Williams.

Investigators say a 2007 BMW X5 passenger car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control, causing the vehicle to strike the residence.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Jason Andrew Tobeck, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Brianna McConnell, was injured but in stable condition. She was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center.

The investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robbery suspect
An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist found guilty in wife’s death on African safari
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans

Latest News

An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
Bettendorf Community School District
News groups sue Bettendorf schools after media excluded
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta