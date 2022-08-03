Person dead after car crashes into house
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 9:54 am, police were informed of a vehicle that collided with a residence in the 600 block of East Williams.
Investigators say a 2007 BMW X5 passenger car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control, causing the vehicle to strike the residence.
The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Jason Andrew Tobeck, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Brianna McConnell, was injured but in stable condition. She was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
The investigation is underway.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.