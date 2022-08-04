Heat builds toward the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures climb as we head toward the weekend, with summertime heat making a pretty decent comeback.

A little bit of patchy fog is possible toward daybreak on Friday as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s. Then, 90s are likely by afternoon as widespread sunshine and southerly winds kick our warming trend into gear. Saturday will be the peak, with air temperatures in the upper 90s and plenty of moisture. This pushes heat index readings past 100 during the afternoon, setting up some potentially dangerous heat for some.

A cold front starts to approach the area on Sunday, eventually bringing in a storm chance and cooler temperatures for the start of the week.

