UnityPoint Des Moines closes 40-50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations

UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to...
UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased demand for them.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased demand for them.

Despite an increase in covid cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it’s nowhere near as bad as it’s been.

Unity Point Health Des Moines COO Eric Lothe said three months ago the hospital was successful in hiring, but people were still leaving.

Now, it’s rebuilding its ranks with nurses, respiratory therapists, and others. Besides not needing the beds, the hospital said it’s a way to keep staff.

“We can’t hire them and then ask them to take more patients than what is absolutely safe and essential,” Lothe said.

Lothe said if they need to reopen beds, they will do so if the demand ever arises.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead as car crashes into Ottumwa house (PHOTO BY: OTTUMWA COURIER)
Person dead after car crashes into house
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Police: Warrant leads to ‘depraved and sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest

Latest News

Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
One dead as car crashes into Ottumwa house (PHOTO BY: OTTUMWA COURIER)
Person dead after car crashes into house
An Iowa church is helping with relief efforts from the flooding in Kentucky.
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery