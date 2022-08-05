BIKE VAN BUREN XXXVI AUGUST 20-21, 2022 The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 36TH annual Bike Van Buren on August 20 & 21. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through the rolling countryside and river valley of the historical villages during this two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bicyclists with refreshments and outstanding hospitality, all included as part of the registration fee! The routes will lead you through some of the most picturesque settings in Iowa! You can register for Bike Van Buren online at villagesofvanburen.com through August 17. Walk-up registration is welcome and will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7-8:30am. Walk-up registration will also be at the Keosauqua City Park on Sunday from 7:30-8:00am for riders that only plan to go that day. Two-day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27. Routes for both Saturday and Sunday have a primary route along with alternate routes. Riders are always welcome to create their own route. All routes will begin and end at the Keosauqua City Park, and all are clearly marked with large colored arrows. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness of Burlington will provide technical support and sag wagons will be en route with the riders each day. Phone numbers for staff support crews are provided on the maps riders will receive at registration. Riders are encouraged to carry a cell phone. All support crews will be equipped with free cold bottled water, courtesy of the Dutchman’s Store, and limited first aid. Riders will have the option to purchase a lunch band at registration ($13 adults, $9 youth). Saturday’s lunch will be prepared by the Villages newest dining destination, The Fox Den, located in the heart of Cantril. Sunday’s lunch will be provided by the Bonaparte Improvement Association and held at the former Bonaparte Elementary School building on the north side of Bonaparte. Registered riders will enjoy 100% complimentary refreshments at each hospitality stop. Hospitality stops will include some fascinating sites such as the Stone House in Bentonsport, Historic Valley Country School in Leando Park, Milton Creamery, Lebanon Church, and the Birmingham Shelter (right next to the beautifully restored historic log cabin). Registered riders may also participate in the Poker Run! Riders will try to build their best hand of poker by drawing cards at designated hospitality stops. The best hand on each day will win $50 cash. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness in Burlington will provide prizes for the remaining place winners. And both days before the ride, join the Keosauqua Lions Club for their annual all-you-can-eat Pancake breakfast under the big tent in the Keosauqua City Park. EVERYONE is invited! Get your fill of pancakes and sausage both mornings from 6:30-9am. Bring the family down and support your local organizations! For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 villagesofvanburen.com

