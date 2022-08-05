Dangerously hot and humid on Saturday, stormy Sunday possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect some very hot and humid conditions on Saturday to start off the weekend, but relief is on the way eventually.

Temperatures tonight drop to the low 70s as higher dew points keep us from falling as far. With ample sunshine for most of Sunday, temperatures will rebound quickly into the 90s by lunchtime. Heat index readings will likely exceed 100 degrees for several hours on Saturday, with a peak of 105 to 110 degrees possible by late afternoon.

These types of temperatures are dangerous if proper care is not taken. If at all possible, avoid outdoor activities for long periods of time. Make sure to drink ample water (non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic beverages), wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and take plenty of breaks in an air-conditioned space if you must be or work outside. Also, keep pets, children, and the elderly in mind and apply the same safety rules to the ones in your care. Always check the backseat of your car when getting out! No living creature should be kept in a non-air-conditioned vehicle for any amount of time in this heat.

A cold front brings a chance for storms by Sunday into Monday, with some stronger storms possible at times. The front also drags our highs back down into the 80s, on the lower end of that range to start the week and a bit higher toward the middle and end of it.

