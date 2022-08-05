Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 4, 2020. Democrats may be moving toward shaking up their presidential nominating process starting in 2024. They're poised to boot Iowa from the lead-off spot as part of a broader effort to allow to go earlier less overwhelmingly white states that better reflect the party's diverse electorate. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats may be moving toward shaking up their presidential nominating process starting in 2024.

They’re poised to boot Iowa from the lead-off spot as part of a broader effort to go earlier to less overwhelmingly white states that better reflect the party’s diverse electorate.

The Democratic National Committee rule-making arm is delaying the decision until after the November midterm election. But rules committee members say the party is leaning toward having either New Hampshire or Nevada go first - or perhaps on the same day.

South Carolina would move from fourth to third. That’d free up a larger, Midwestern state to perhaps go next, with Michigan and Minnesota making strong cases.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

