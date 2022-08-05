Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats may be moving toward shaking up their presidential nominating process starting in 2024.

They’re poised to boot Iowa from the lead-off spot as part of a broader effort to go earlier to less overwhelmingly white states that better reflect the party’s diverse electorate.

The Democratic National Committee rule-making arm is delaying the decision until after the November midterm election. But rules committee members say the party is leaning toward having either New Hampshire or Nevada go first - or perhaps on the same day.

South Carolina would move from fourth to third. That’d free up a larger, Midwestern state to perhaps go next, with Michigan and Minnesota making strong cases.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.