Hot weather builds into the weekend

Plan on a warm Friday with highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty nice Friday overall. Humidity will be up a bit and a few patches of fog may be found early this morning. If that’s the case where you are, it’ll burn off very quickly. Plan on highs well into the 80s this afternoon with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow continues to look hot as highs surge into the 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area for tomorrow afternoon due to heat index values between 100-105. Scattered storms still look likely on Sunday night as a cold front slowly moves through. Given such high humidity, rain totals may be heavy in portions of the area depending on where the storms move and if they train over the same areas. Look for mainly quiet weather as we head into next week. Have a great weekend!

