Iowa still leads nation in puppy mills sanctioned by federal government

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New data shows Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government.

The national non-profit animal welfare organization, “Bailing out Benji,” compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors.

The group’s data shows Iowa led the nation in violations both the first and second quarters of this year.

Officials cited 23 puppy mills in the state from April 1 to June 30 this year.

Many of those violations were found in several northern and southern Iowa counties.

Missouri has the second-highest number of citations during that time period, with 13.

