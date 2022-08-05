Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or...
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school.

Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.

Officers found substantial damage inside the school due to vandalism, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922, ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
One dead as car crashes into Ottumwa house (PHOTO BY: OTTUMWA COURIER)
Person dead after car crashes into house
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.
Millions of inaccurate Equifax credit scores sent to lenders
Schmidt family.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Latest News

Lady Antebellum (AP Photo)
Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill
Iowa still leads nation in puppy mills sanctioned by federal government
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast