Get ready for another hot and humid summer day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Get ready for a hot and humid Saturday! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 70s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid-90s with heat indexes over 100. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region. If you have any outdoor plans, drink plenty of water and spend as little time outdoors as possible.

Showers and storms are possible Monday.

