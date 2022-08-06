Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Officials said Saturday that firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze that began during a thunderstorm Friday night.

The official Cuban News Agency says the lightning strike set one tank on fire and the blaze later spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There is no immediate word on how much oil has burned or is in danger at the tank farm, which stores oil used to fuel electricity production.

