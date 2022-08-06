Staying hot and humid, with storms yet to come

Hot and sticky this evening, eventually turning a bit stormy.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hot and humid conditions persist this evening and Sunday, but some relief is on the way.

Temperatures remain dangerously hot for strenuous outdoor activities through the evening, with heat index readings at or above 100 through sunset. Temperatures fall into the 70s overnight, but very high dew points keep things very muggy overnight.

Scattered storms could move into our region from the north overnight, with chances increasing through Sunday into Monday. Heavy downpours are possible with the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere. Severe weather does not look very likely in our area.

The cold front causing these storms will eventually move through, giving us a brief break from hotter and more humid weather. A slight warm-up looks possible toward the end of the workweek, though.

