China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China says it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday.

Taiwan said it continued to detect Chinese aircraft, ships and drones simulating attacks on the island. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported Taiwan’s army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on Tuesday and Thursday in response to the Chinese exercises. Singapore’s national security minister says the tensions have a negative impact on the region.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill
Iowa still leads nation in puppy mills sanctioned by federal government
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; suspect arrested
Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with...
Former police officer facing several charges in series of on-duty sexual assaults

Latest News

Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander