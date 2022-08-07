China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

BEIJING (AP) — China says it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People’s Liberation Army says the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday.

Taiwan said it continued to detect Chinese aircraft, ships and drones simulating attacks on the island. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported Taiwan’s army will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on Tuesday and Thursday in response to the Chinese exercises. Singapore’s national security minister says the tensions have a negative impact on the region.

