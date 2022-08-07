Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Isolated to scattered showers are possible this morning and into the afternoon and evening with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday’s temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for part of our region this afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are possible overnight, with lingering showers possible Monday morning. Once the region dries out by Monday afternoon, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the work week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Get ready for another hot and humid summer day
Get ready for another hot and humid summer day

