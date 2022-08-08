Ankeny woman climbs 17-story apartment for fundraiser

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Ankeny woman, who is blind, climbed a 17-story apartment building to raise money for a local nonprofit that works for people with disabilities.

Bettina Dolinsek does CrossFit competitions, but she’d never scaled up a building before, until Saturday in Des Moines.

She joined dozens of others in climbing up the Elsie Apartment building.

It was part of a “Sky Race: fundraiser for a local non-profit called “Train to Inspire.”

The group’s mission is to make what seems impossible into a reality for those with disabilities.

“All my life I was told, ‘You can’t. You need to sit on the sidelines. You’re going to slow down my game,’” Dolinsek said. “Don’t listen to the naysayers that tell you that you can’t. If you really want to do something, go out there and find a way to do it. Find somebody that will believe in you and try.”

‘Train to Inspire’ raised more than $40,000 Saturday.

They’re looking to put that money toward helping more people with disabilities and future fundraisers.

