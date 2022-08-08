MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.

The MLB shared images of the uniforms in a series of tweets Monday morning.

The Cincinnati Reds will be wearing their 1919 uniforms, which are white with pinstripes and a red logo.

The Chicago Cubs will wear cream-colored uniforms featuring a red logo with a blue outline. The Cubs’ hats are a dark blue with a white bear logo.

The game is set for August 11.

MLB, along with players from both teams, held a press conference last week to preview the game.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday
Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Hawkeyes to face Duke in Jimmy V Men’s Classic at Madison Square Garden
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit
All you need to know about the 2022 John Deere Classic