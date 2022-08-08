More comfortable air on the way

A shower or two pass by as a cold front clears our area Monday morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front approaches, bringing a slight chance for some showers or storms.

The most likely chance for this activity is near or just after daybreak on Monday. Afterward, expect decreasing clouds and more sunshine by the end of the day. Temperatures are held back by northerly winds in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dew points will drop with the front as well, providing a bit of relief from our recent high heat index regime.

Mostly quiet weather will be found for most of the week, with temperatures that fluctuate a bit throughout. Not much rain is in the forecast, unfortunately, exacerbating ongoing dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday
Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill
Iowa still leads nation in puppy mills sanctioned by federal government

Latest News

Mostly cloudy overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday
Heat, humidity, showers, and storms expected Sunday
Showers and storms possible heading into Sunday.
Staying hot and humid, with storms yet to come
Showers and storms possible heading into Sunday.
First Alert Forecast