More comfortable air on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front approaches, bringing a slight chance for some showers or storms.

The most likely chance for this activity is near or just after daybreak on Monday. Afterward, expect decreasing clouds and more sunshine by the end of the day. Temperatures are held back by northerly winds in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dew points will drop with the front as well, providing a bit of relief from our recent high heat index regime.

Mostly quiet weather will be found for most of the week, with temperatures that fluctuate a bit throughout. Not much rain is in the forecast, unfortunately, exacerbating ongoing dry conditions.

