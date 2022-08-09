Adventureland to add water ride, family-friendly roller coaster in 2023

By KCRG Staff
Aug. 9, 2022
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland is adding two new rides next year.

In a press release, leaders with the theme park said a water ride and a roller coaster are coming to a new Viking themed area opening in 2023.

The roller coaster, called the Flying Viking, will be intertwined with the water ride, called Draken Falls.

Park staff said the Flying Viking will travel more than 1,300 feet of twisting, turning track, while Draken Falls will feature towering plunges with multiple splashdowns in a six-person Viking ship.

“These two unique rides are even better when they are woven together, and both add something new and special to our lineup,” Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz said in a press release. “Our guests voiced a desire for a new flume ride, and this next-generation version is bigger and better than anything to be found within hundreds of miles. Pairing it with a thrilling family roller coaster that people of all ages can enjoy is going to be a big hit.”

The roller coaster will have a minimum height requirement of 36 inches, when accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit Adventureland’s website.

Earlier this year, Adventureland announced a new Halloween themed event coming later this year called, “Phantom Fall Fest.”

