A nice Tuesday ahead

Watch for a few pockets of fog early this morning. Otherwise, it's a sunny and nice day with highs around 80.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - With clear and calm conditions last night, there may be some patches of fog around the area early this morning. Any fog today should burn away quickly by 8-9am, leading to mostly sunny sky. Plan on highs in the lower 80s. Tonight, the same setup occurs with clear and calm conditions, so there may be some patches of fog that re-develop once again. Look for a slightly warmer day tomorrow with highs into the mid-upper 80s. A weak cold front on Thursday night looks to generate some clouds in the area with a very low potential of an isolated shower. At this time, it appears to have little or no impact at all on the Field of Dreams game Thursday night in Dyersville if you are planning to go. Plan on a warm weekend with highs into the 90s.

