Sun, clouds, and limited precipitation for the next several days

Sun, clouds, and limited precipitation for the next several days
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We enjoyed another beautiful day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 80s and a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight will be quiet, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s and a clear sky. Wednesday, we’ll wake up to sunshine outside the window, which will stick around for the entire day. Temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s. Dew points will continue staying comfortable in the 60s Wednesday and through the end of the week.

Chances for precipitation look limited over the next several days with a slight chance for showers and storms on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Workers at a Washington state scrapyard found a man’s body in the trunk of an SUV bought at...
Man’s body found in trunk of SUV auctioned for scrap
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say
Adventureland to add water ride, family-friendly roller coaster in 2023

Latest News

kyou wx
A nice Tuesday ahead
Sun, clouds, and seasonal temperatures in this week's forecast.
Sun, clouds, and seasonal temperatures in this week’s forecast
kyou wx
Humidity slowly drops through the day, dry week ahead
Mostly cloudy overnight.
More comfortable air on the way