Sun, clouds, and limited precipitation for the next several days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We enjoyed another beautiful day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 80s and a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight will be quiet, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s and a clear sky. Wednesday, we’ll wake up to sunshine outside the window, which will stick around for the entire day. Temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s. Dew points will continue staying comfortable in the 60s Wednesday and through the end of the week.

Chances for precipitation look limited over the next several days with a slight chance for showers and storms on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.