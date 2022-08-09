Sun, clouds, and seasonal temperatures in this week’s forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a seasonal afternoon in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s and 80s with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Tonight will be quiet with a partly to a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The peaceful night will turn into a sunny and comfortable Tuesday morning. We’ll stay dry tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-80s.

Humidity will also remain low, with dew points in the low to mid-60s for the next several days. If you have any outdoor chores such as mowing the lawn or gardening, this is the week to do them! Rain chances are almost nonexistent this week.

