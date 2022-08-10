3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Gray News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a house explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

Fire crews on the scene said the street intersection nearby had been closed but was about to reopen.

During an earlier news conference, Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He said two people had been in the house that exploded, while a third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

