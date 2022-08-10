Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

(Paul Sancya | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis.

Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage.

Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely.

Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Quad Cities International Airport says this is unfortunately common at regional airports “as the airlines poach pilots from regional carriers to relieve their staffing constraints for bigger aircraft and bigger airports.”

Davis released the following statement:

While we’re disappointed in Delta’s decision, we have already begun outreach to other carriers to advocate for our region and explore what opportunities may be available. The ongoing pilot shortage continues to impact many regional airports and these decisions are unfortunately more and more common as a result. We are being diligent in our communication to the airlines and we are also committed to doing our part to create a pipeline of talent for the aviation industry by introducing kids in the QC area to the breadth of careers available through tours, career expos and events like Girls in Aviation.

Ashleigh Davis, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Quad Cities International Airport

Delta is also suspending four other routes, including Detroit to Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, Detroit to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Detroit to Dayton, Ohio, and Detroit to Fort Wayne, Indiana, all ending on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adventureland to add water ride, family-friendly roller coaster in 2023
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Workers at a Washington state scrapyard found a man’s body in the trunk of an SUV bought at...
Man’s body found in trunk of SUV auctioned for scrap
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say

Latest News

Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a raid...
Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
Field of Dreams graphic featuring the Quad City River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels
River Bandits beat Kernels in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Sun, clouds, and limited precipitation for the next several days
Sun, clouds, and limited precipitation for the next several days