A few more clouds and, eventually, a shower or two on Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a gradual increase in clouds through Thursday evening, eventually leading to a chance for a few showers.

Temperatures tonight fall toward 60 degrees with mostly clear skies, with highs on Thursday increasing to the upper 80s. The shower chance Thursday night is fairly slight, and amounts are likely to be light.

Friday will be a decent day with highs in the low to mid 80s and some sunshine. Southerly winds crank our temperatures into the 90s this weekend, before another decrease next week.

Another slight chance for showers appears toward the middle of next week, though it is far from a guarantee.

