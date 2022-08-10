Nice August day ahead

Plan on a nice August afternoon across the area with highs well into the 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice August afternoon, though temperatures will be a bit warmer compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs will generally be into the upper-80s in many areas and with a bit of August humidity, it may feel close to 90 by late afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday, a cold front sneaks in from the Great Lakes and will stall across eastern Iowa. This may feasibly increase our clouds locally, but that’s about it. This weekend, the front pushes north as a warm front, allowing for some heat to return to southern Iowa.

