Evening shower possible, similar weather Friday

Expect a few showers or storms this evening, then eventually hotter to start the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are facing a few days with some ups and downs in temperatures, before very consistent weather settles in next week.

Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s as a few showers or isolated storms are possible, especially early. Highs Friday are held back a bit by more clouds and an isolated shower chance.

But, a big bounce back into the mid 90s looks likely by Saturday with some sunshine. We will flip back to the mid 80s on Sunday, and then stay in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Rainfall, unfortunately, will be hard to come by throughout the week.

