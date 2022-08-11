Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair(KTTC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats.

Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.

The fair runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 21. The annual event features 4H and FFA exhibits, animals, rides, and of course fair food.

This year there are more than 50 new food options like Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle on a Stick, Egg-O-Fuego eggs, Spam Curds and Snake Bite Nachos. See the full list of new foods here.

However, like every year, there can only be one “best new food.”

This year’s top three choices include the “OMG Chicken Sandwich,” featuring a chicken battered and covered in sugar corn flakes, on a glazed donut, with bacon; the “Pork Picnic in a Cup,” with layers of barbeque pulled-pork, baked beans, and coleslaw, garnished with brown sugar pork belly; and “The Finisher, an extra-large potato that comes layered with chopped brisket, smoked pulled-pork, and bacon brisket mac-&-cheese.

