Scattered showers form along a cold front today

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring chances for scattered showers.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front backs into eastern Iowa today, bringing chances for scattered showers to some north of Ottumwa. Any rain that falls is expected to be light with scattered showers falling this morning and afternoon, coming to an end around dinner time. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise. Most of this rain looks to avoid Dyersville and the Field of Dreams game. This front stalls, bringing another shot at rain tomorrow for the area and then a warm front this weekend brings yet another small chance on Saturday. Each of these chances brings light rain totals only.

