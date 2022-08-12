Former Vice President Mike Pence adds additional stops in Iowa for later this month

Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Des Moines and Cumming, Iowa later this month to support conservative candidates and organizations ahead of the midterm elections.

These stops come in addition to a previously announced stop in Waverly, also planned for later this month.

Pence is expected to speak at noon at a lunch in support of Senator Chuck Grassley in Des Moines on August 19. He will then join Grassley and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, along with other Iowa Republicans, at the Iowa State Fair.

Later that day, at 5:30 p.m., Pence will serve as a special guest at a Central Iowa House Party in support of the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition.

On Aug. 20, Pence will speak at the Bremer County Annual Summer Grill and Chill Fundraiser in Waverly. Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives Pat Grassley and State Representative Sandy Salmon will also be there.

Pence has already made previous stops in Iowa to support Congressman Randy Feenstra, and Congresswomen Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
An elderly Kentucky woman's badly decompsed body was found in her backyard after neighborhoods...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside 8 days later
More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized during recent investigations, the Beaverton...
Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl

Latest News

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan isn't running for president... yet. But this week he did...
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a raid...
Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
Former Vice President Mike Pence to join Bremer County GOP annual fundraiser barbecue
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign