Hotter on Saturday as a cold front approaches

A few showers ahead of a cold front as temperatures surge.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect swings in temperatures over the next few days before an overall cooler weather regime takes hold.

Lows tonight fall toward the mid or upper 60s under partly cloudy skies at worst. Southerly winds ahead of a cold front propel highs into the 90s on Saturday with a bit more humidity as well. An isolated shower or storm is possible as the front passes in the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 80s, with upper 70s to low 80s likely for the rest of our 7-day forecast. A lack of rain chance is noted through the forecast, too, with just a chance for some showers on Tuesday.

