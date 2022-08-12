Partly cloudy with spotty showers for some

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a weekend warmup.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered, light rain showers are possible today as yesterday’s cold front stalls over eastern Iowa. Most of this activity stays north of Ottumwa and rain is expected to be light. Behind a warm front tomorrow, look for temperatures to climb into the 90s Saturday afternoon. Next week looks quiet and seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

