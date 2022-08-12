Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide

Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Changes had to be made quickly at a fan favorite ride at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.

Crews shut down the giant slide after several riders were hurt.

A KCCI photojournalist captured a video of the moment a child started crying after landing hard on the slide after being launched in the air.

A parent said both of her children were hurt on the slide.

“He went over a hump and flew off his mat, so I had to run up there and take him down and my daughter also flipped over too on the ride,” Lindsey Richard said.

The State Fair said a fresh coat of wax and brand-new burlap bags were the problem.

Ride operators have since removed some of the wax, and reopened the ride with more supervision.

