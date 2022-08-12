Vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant, several injured

A car crashing into a Decorah restaurant injured several people.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were injured when a car crashed into a Decorah restaurant on Thursday morning.

It happened a little after 10 a.m. at Family Table Restaurant, located in the 800 block of Mechanic Street.

The restaurant shared photos of the aftermath on its Facebook page.

Police said the driver was pulling into a parking spot and didn’t stop her car, which then crashed into the restaurant, causing extensive damage.

Five people went to the hospital, but all are expected to be okay. First responders had to help free the driver from her car. She was not injured.

The restaurant said it hopes to reopen in the next week or so.

