Ending the weekend with cooler temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and temperatures in the 90s. Tonight will be quiet with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Sunday, we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow’s highs will be cooler than today’s, only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to more cloud cover, however, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine mixed in with the clouds.

