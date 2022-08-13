Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say

Utah residents took to social media to share videos that captured a loud boom they heard Saturday morning. (Source: David Church)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.

Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.

The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.

South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.

“I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” Melling wrote in a Facebook message.

“It did sound similar to sonic booms I’ve heard before, followed by a short incident of a sound similar to low rolling thunder,” Melling continued. “This rumbling noise that followed the boom was maybe on 3-4 seconds.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide
Several people were injured when a car crashed into a Decorah restaurant on Thursday morning.
Vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant, several injured
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence adds additional stops in Iowa for later this month
Maranda Heytsi, left, is heading back to Ukraine where her church has been leading refugee...
Sioux Center native describes first hand account of war in Ukraine and her plans to return

Latest News

Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
Afghan rights leader heartbroken after year of Taliban rule
Afghan rights leader heartbroken after year of Taliban rule
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
Ending the weekend with cooler temperatures
Ending the weekend with cooler temperatures