Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge
Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia’s military have shelled residential areas across Ukraine while their own fighters damaged the last working bridge over a river in occupied southern Ukraine, hurting Russia’s ability to resupply its military. The mayor of the city of Kramatorsk said a Russian rocket attack killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night. Kramatorsk is the eastern headquarters for Ukraine’s military.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have claimed since 2014. Russian troops also launched hundreds of shells at Ukraine’s northern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, setting wheat fields on fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide
Several people were injured when a car crashed into a Decorah restaurant on Thursday morning.
Vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant, several injured
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence adds additional stops in Iowa for later this month
Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing...
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000

Latest News

Cell phone video captures people running from the scene where a car crashed into a pub, causing...
RAW: People run from the scene where car crashed into Va. pub
An employee at a pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moment a car crashed into the...
'I fell to my knees': Witness describes moment car crashes into Va. pub
FILE- Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. The flagship climate...
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill
Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their...
Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, in hospice
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye