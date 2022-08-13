Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia’s military have shelled residential areas across Ukraine while their own fighters damaged the last working bridge over a river in occupied southern Ukraine, hurting Russia’s ability to resupply its military. The mayor of the city of Kramatorsk said a Russian rocket attack killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night. Kramatorsk is the eastern headquarters for Ukraine’s military.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have claimed since 2014. Russian troops also launched hundreds of shells at Ukraine’s northern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, setting wheat fields on fire.

