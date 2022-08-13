The weekend begins on a warm note

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a warm start to the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We have a warm front to thank for a more summery Saturday. Look for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Humidity will also be on the rise with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70 today and heat index values reaching into the low 90s. Temperatures begin cooling to end the weekend as a cold front follows. Sunday and next week looks quiet and seasonal with upper 70s to low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

