The weekend begins on a warm note

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We have a warm front to thank for a more summery Saturday. Look for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Humidity will also be on the rise with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70 today and heat index values reaching into the low 90s. Temperatures begin cooling to end the weekend as a cold front follows. Sunday and next week looks quiet and seasonal with upper 70s to low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.