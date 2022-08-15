Building clouds today, chance of showers tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overall, this week’s weather looks pretty good across southeastern Iowa. A few pockets of fog remain possible early this morning, but should lift pretty quickly. Clouds will slowly build throughout the day, likely limiting highs to the upper 70s. Tonight, a system moves through bringing a potential for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected and rain amounts are expected to stay light. Tomorrow through Thursday continue to look great, then expect some more unsettled weather for the weekend. Have a great week!

