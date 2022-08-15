Meet American Horror Story star Naomi Grossman at Halloweenapalooza: Iowa’s premier horror film festival Oct. 7-8

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Prescribed Films is proud to announce Naomi Grossman as headlining celebrity guest at Halloweenapalooza 2022 taking place Oct. 7-8 at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Grossman is best known as the first crossover character, the fan-favorite “Pepper” on FX’s hit anthology series, American Horror Story: Asylum & Freak Show. She also appeared as a new character, the Satanist “Samantha Crowe” in the eighth season, Apocalypse, as well as “Rabid Ruth” in the spin-off series, American Horror Stories. Grossman was a 2018 Primetime Emmy nominee for “Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama” for her role in Ctrl Alt Delete. Naomi made #5 of IMDb’s “Top 10 Breakout Stars” after her STARmeter skyrocketed to #1, making her the most searched in its entire 8-million-person database. Now in its twelfth year, Halloweenapalooza is Iowa’s premier horror film showcase--created by horror filmmakers for horror fans. In addition to the film festival which features talented works from around the world, the event includes vendors, panels, ghost hunt, showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and more. Tickets, including special VIP packages, are on sale now at www.halloweenapalooza.com.
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

