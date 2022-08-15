Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff

Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.

West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered and was arrested after several hours of negotiating with authorities from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa.

Heintz said Walter fled when police tried to pull him over in West Des Moines Sunday morning and led officers on a chase for about 45 minutes before abandoning his vehicle and entering Sr. Paul Lutheran Church.

Walter is a suspect in the deaths of Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, whose bodies were found Saturday inside an Omaha home. Police called their deaths suspicious, but didn’t release details of how they died. Investigators were searching for a car stolen from the home where the bodies were found.

Heintz said Walter faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. He could also be charged with burglary for entering the church.

Detectives from Omaha planned to visit Iowa to investigate, Heintz said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Maranda Heytsi, left, is heading back to Ukraine where her church has been leading refugee...
Sioux Center native describes first hand account of war in Ukraine and her plans to return
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide

Latest News

Mexico president to bypass congress to keep army in streets
Mexico president to bypass congress to keep army in streets
Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
German minister decries ecological catastrophe in Oder River
German minister decries ecological catastrophe in Oder River
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier