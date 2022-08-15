Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return

Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he held a man against his will at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him, while he demanded the return of a stolen gun.

Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Hill was in the area of 1000 block of Arlington Avenue and made a man leave at gunpoint, after pistol-whipping him. Hill then ordered the man into his car.

He was seen on video from several areas using the handgun to point it at the man being held in an aggressive manner.

Hill was armed with a dangerous weapon and held the man against his will while demanding the return of a missing firearm or the cash value of the missing firearm, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Hill posted a $25,000 bond through a bond company.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person of interest in a double Homicide in Omaha, Nebraska is in custody this morning, after...
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and religious images are seen at the site...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children

Latest News

This photo from the NTSB's preliminary report shows the crash site in Monona County, Iowa.
Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Monona County, IA
Six pets died in a house fire that caused severe damage to the home on Sunday.
Six pets killed, family displaced in Ames house fire
Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average.
Rising inflation leads to record back-to-school spending
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast