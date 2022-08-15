Showers continue overnight and into Tuesday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight’s forecast is wet across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with showers expected to continue through Tuesday morning and temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Showers will gradually exit the region late Tuesday morning, leaving behind a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s with a few low 80s in our northern counties. 0.5 to an 1.0 inches of rainfall accumulations is expected over most of our area with isolated higher amounts possible through tomorrow. The highest rainfall amounts in our area are expected in Sullivan County, Missouri with up to 2+ inches possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, with highs staying in the low 80s. Showers and storms will likely return to the region Friday and into the weekend.

