Six pets killed, family displaced in Ames house fire

Six pets died in a house fire that caused severe damage to the home on Sunday.
Six pets died in a house fire that caused severe damage to the home on Sunday.(Ames Fire Department)
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Six pets died in a house fire that displaced an Ames family on Sunday.

The Ames Fire Department said it responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews said they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch and multiple windows of the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. They discovered the fire when they arrived back at the house and called emergency services.

The home sustained considerable fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person of interest in a double Homicide in Omaha, Nebraska is in custody this morning, after...
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and religious images are seen at the site...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children

Latest News

This photo from the NTSB's preliminary report shows the crash site in Monona County, Iowa.
Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Monona County, IA
Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average.
Rising inflation leads to record back-to-school spending
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average.
Rising inflation could lead to record back-to-school spending