Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances

Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.  Fog is also expected to develop overnight, so you’ll probably need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute. The fog will clear out by mid to late Monday morning.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday, a low-pressure system will move through the Midwest ushering in showers.

After the low clears, Wednesday and Thursday look dry, with another opportunity for showers and storms at the end of the week and next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Maranda Heytsi, left, is heading back to Ukraine where her church has been leading refugee...
Sioux Center native describes first hand account of war in Ukraine and her plans to return
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Changes had to be quickly made at a fan favorite ride at the state fair.
Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Comfortable Week Ahead
Ending the weekend with cooler temperatures
Ending the weekend with cooler temperatures
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
The weekend begins on a warm note
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast