Starting the workweek with mild temperatures and rain chances

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Fog is also expected to develop overnight, so you’ll probably need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute. The fog will clear out by mid to late Monday morning.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday, a low-pressure system will move through the Midwest ushering in showers.

After the low clears, Wednesday and Thursday look dry, with another opportunity for showers and storms at the end of the week and next weekend.

