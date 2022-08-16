12-year-old fractures back on Urbandale park slide

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - A mother in Urbandale is warning other parents to be careful, after her son fractured his back on a slide at a local park.

Twelve-year-old Ethan Wiese said he was drawn to the really long metal slide, but instead he’s now on the couch for a while. His doctors told him not to move much, while he recovers from his injury.

It happened at Walker Johnson Park a week ago, when he took a hard fall at the bottom of a metal slide.

“He landed really funny, and he just laid there and didn’t get up, so I ran down to the bottom, and he was attempting to cry but couldn’t,” Ethan’s mother Missy Cox said.

Ethan said he was in so much pain he couldn’t get up.

Now, Ethan’s mom wants to alert other parents about the dangers of riding the slide. She posted on Facebook and asked to spread the word.

“I wanted to warn the other moms in the area, so they knew that it was a potential that something could happen,” she said.

Ethan will continue seeing doctors to help treat his injury.

