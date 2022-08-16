200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls

Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls.

Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.

Officials are still investigating why the crane tipped over.

Read more at SiouxFalls.Business.

