200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls.

Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.

Officials are still investigating why the crane tipped over.

Autoplay Caption

Read more at SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.