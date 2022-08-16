Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he was under the influence of methamphetamine and struck two squad cars during a chase in Davenport.

Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of controlled substance violation, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to affix drug stamp, eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on persons in certain occupations, second-degree theft, operating while under the influence-first offense, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

The most serious charge, controlled substance violation, is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He also faces several traffic citations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 12:25 a.m., Davenport police tried to pull over a red 2011 Chevrolet Cruz for having a window tint.

The vehicle, driven by Johnson, took off. Officers did not chase after it.

Around12:38 a.m., an Iowa State trooper saw the vehicle driving the wrong way on West 3rd Street at Oak Street and a chase ensued.

Troopers later learned the car was stolen in Davenport.

At one point, Johnson tried to turn east on West 3rd Street and lost control before turning back and driving westbound against the one-way traffic on Telegraph Road.

A second trooper chased the vehicle south on Wavery Road and west on West 3rd Street and tried to box in the vehicle. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, the second trooper got out of his squad car and began giving verbal commands.

The first trooper tried to box in the vehicle from the rear when Johnson accelerated forward and struck the second trooper’s squad car, causing about $6,500 in damages. When he could not continue west, Johnson backed the vehicle into the first trooper’s squad car, causing about $3,500 in damages.

Johnson continued east against the one-way traffic and turned north on Waverly Road. He was driving 65 mph in a 35-mph zone and tried to elude multiple officers throughout the neighborhoods.

Davenport officers deployed stop sticks at North Lincoln Avenue and West Locust Street.

Johnson continued north until he reached West Lombard Street and lost control going up on a curb, disabling the vehicle. He then ran away from the vehicle.

As he crossed Lombard Street, Johnson gave himself up and laid down. As he was lying down, he tossed a bag. He admitted there was a gun side the bag.

Johnson was adjudicated delinquent for first-degree criminal mischief, a felony, in January 2012 and cannot own or possess a gun or ammunition.

Officers searched the bag and found a pill container containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale. They also found a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine on him.

Johnson requested medical assistance after being walked to a squad car.

He later admitted to a trooper that he used methamphetamine earlier in the evening and that it was the most he ever used.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson had warrants for second-degree theft and failing to appear for a pretrial conference in a first-degree theft case, according to the affidavit.

