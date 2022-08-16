GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can...
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from 2021 and 2022.

The automaker says rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right-side third-row seats may have been formed improperly.

The belts may not properly hold a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo from the NTSB's preliminary report shows the crash site in Monona County, Iowa.
Preliminary report released for fatal plane crash in Monona County, IA
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Methodist North Hospital in Memphis was near the scene of a shooting overnight.
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Memphis hospital
A person of interest in a double Homicide in Omaha, Nebraska is in custody this morning, after...
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘mental health issues’
Rudy Giuliani responds to the elections probe in Georgia targeting him.
Giuliani reacts to being election probe target
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska