A lovely midweek forecast, but rain returns by the end of the week
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It was a lovely Tuesday after showers left Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Since yesterday, Ottumwa received 0.36 inches of rainfall while Kirksville got 0.51 inches of rain. Tonight will be quiet, with lows cooling into the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures rising into the low 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will return to our region Friday and weekend as a low-pressure system moves into the Midwest.

